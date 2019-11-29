Catherine Jackson heads to the Maine Mall to shop every Black Friday, but this year was a little different.

When the Gorham woman arrived around 5 a.m., there were no big crowds like the ones she experienced in years past.

“It’s a lot slower,” she said as she waited for her daughter outside the Bath and Body Works store. “There used to be long lines, but now you get right in and right out, which is nice.”

National forecasts call for a solid, although not spectacular, holiday shopping season, which is traditionally launched with Black Friday sales.

Bain & Co., an international marketing firm, forecasts sales to grow 3.8 percent from last year, just a tick below the five-year average increase of 3.9 percent. But a major part of that growth will be e-commerce and mail order sales, which Bain forecasts will grow by 15 percent over last year. In-store sales are expected to grow by a slower 1.6 percent, Bain said, although that’s a bit above the sales increase of 1.3 percent from 2017 to 2018.

Jackson said her husband now does most of his shopping online, but she still prefers to shop in stores.

“I’ve got to go out and touch things,” she said.

Jacqui Harris of Queens, New York, has the same approach to holiday shopping. But this year is her first Black Friday shopping experience.

Harris, who is in Maine visiting family, arrived at the mall at 3:30 a.m. and was surprised to find few lines and no big crowds.

“There’s probably not a crowd in Maine that could compare to New York,” she said.

More than a third of the stores in the mall opened at midnight, when long lines formed in front of Best Buy. By the time the rest of the stores opened at 6 a.m., Molly Wichenbach and her son David were running out of steam. They drove down to South Portland from Jefferson to shop – a special request from David, who was celebrating his 13th birthday.

“It hasn’t been that busy today. We haven’t seen any lines anywhere we’ve been,” Wichenbach said as she and her son lounged on a bench next to the carousel, which was lit up but sat still waiting for riders.

