ANAHEIM, Calif. — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for his second shutout and the Winnipeg Jets continued their torrid November with a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Neal Pionk had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won three straight and are 10-2-1 this month with one game to play. Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor also scored, and Blake Wheeler had two assists.

John Gibson made 17 saves for the Ducks.

The Jets went up 1-0 at 1:08 of the second period when Pionk scored on a slap shot from the blue line during a power play. Gibson could not see it through the screen set by Connor.

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 9:13 by scoring for the fifth time in seven games. Wheeler found Ehlers for a shot from the near hash on the left circle, picking up his fifth assist and sixth point during a three-game streak.

Connor extended the lead 51 seconds into the third on a one-timer from Mark Scheifele.

CAPITALS 4, LIGHTNING 3 (OT): Dmitry Orlov scored 3:03 into overtime and Washington Capitals rallied to beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Orlov, Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist for Washington, which trailed 3-1 after two periods. Alex Ovechkin tied the game with his team-leading 17th goal 11:36 into the third. The Capitals went 2 for 2 on the power play and closed out a three-game homestand with five points.

AVALANCHE 5, BLACKHAWKS 2: Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists and Colorado won at Chicago.

J.T. Compher added a goal and two assists, and Cale Makar, Ryan Graves and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado.

SHARKS 4, KINGS 1: Martin Jones made 33 saves and Noah Gregor scored his first career NHL goal as San Jose Sharks beat visiting Los Angeles.

SABRES 6, MAPLE LEAFS 4: Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist as Buffalo beat visiting Toronto.

Jimmy Vesey, Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson also to help Buffalo improve to 12-10-4. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves.

FLYERS 6, RED WINGS 1: Sean Couturier and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist as Philadelphia beat visiting Detroit for its third straight victory.

PREDATORS 3, HURRICANES 0: Pekka Rinne made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 58th of his career as Nashville Predators won in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok and Austin Watson scored for the Predators, who broke a six-game losing streak against the Hurricanes.

BLUE JACKETS 5, PENGUINS 2: Gustav Nyquist scored three times to help Columbus win at home.

Nick Foligno had two goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Joonas Korpisalo had 29 saves, making several good stops with Pittsburgh pressing in the third period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, COYOTES 1: Alex Tuch scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in Vegas’s victory over Arizona in Las Vegas.

Vegas’ Malcolm Subban stopped 35 shots in his third straight start, including two monster saves in the final 12 seconds of regulation, and two more in overtime, turning away Phil Kessel.

