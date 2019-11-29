BRUNSWICK – Brenda M. McDonald, 71, of Garrison Street passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a lengthy battle with multiple health issues.

She was born in Brunswick, March 7, 1948, the daughter of Leonard and Fidelis Baldwin. She graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1966, where she was a majorette and was always proud of the fact that she traveled to Washington DC with the band to march in the inaugural parade for President John F. Kennedy. She also attended the Plus Gray School of Business in Portland.

On Oct. 17, 1969 she married Daniel (Danny) McDonald.

Brenda was employed at the Naval Air Station Brunswick from 1971 through the base closure of 2010, starting out as a key punch operator and retiring as the IMRL manager at CPW5.

Brenda loved sports and during her son’s school years, could always be found along with her husband Danny, traveling to each and every game, cheering them on and also was very active in the sports booster program in Brunswick.

Brenda loved spending time in the sun, whether on the beaches of Maine or poolside in Florida. She also loved spending time with her family, her friends from the class of 1966 and enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Her other passions were reading, shopping, the theater, playing games and just being with the people she loved.

Brenda was predeceased by her husband Danny on Jan. 26, 2017 after 47 years of marriage.

She is survived by her sons Sean McDonald and Jeffery McDonald both of Brunswick; her sister Beverly Bonenfant and husband Bill of Brunswick; her nephew Ben Dunlap, wife Meg and son Kingston of Portland, her niece Jennifer Dunlap, partner Ben Banton and their children Ranger and Ellie of Brunswick; along with numerous other relatives.

Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St. Brunswick. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

