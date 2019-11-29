SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Public Works Department is urging seniors to take advantage of this year’s new Sand Buckets for Seniors delivery program during the winter.

With Age Friendly South Portland and Home Depot’s help, the public works department is delivering 5-gallon sand buckets to seniors and people who have difficulty with mobility, which will be doing the heavy lifting for them, said Denise Michaud, administrative assistant for the public works department.

Seniors can call 767-7635 or email [email protected] to request a bucket.

Michaud said that the program has already serviced 36 people as of Nov. 22, and there are 70 more people on the waiting list.

The public works department hopes to collect buckets at the end of the season so they can be reused, said Michaud.

“As far as refill goes, they can call for a refill, and if we have the time we will do it, but if not, Age Friendly South Portland will provide it,” she said.

She added that the department received 40 barrels at a discounted rate from Home Depot.

A story in the community section of the Sentry last week said, “As in previous years, any resident is welcome to help themselves to two 5-gallon buckets of sand/salt mix from the self-service pile located at the end of the Transfer Facility access road at 929 Highland Road.”

Michaud said that this service helps those who may otherwise not think to obtain salt or sand for their walkways, and the public works department hopes that anyone who can will request a bucket.

The service will go through the winter season, said Michaud.

