SCARBOROUGH — Dan Kennedy, nationally known media commentator, will present “The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry Are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century” at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The program is the last of a three-part series on “The Media Revolution: Changing the World” being presented at the Library in partnership with the Camden Conference.

The fate of newspapers, whether in print or online, matters to democracy. Despite the battering they have taken during the past several decades, they remain crucial for holding government and other large institutions to account. In his recent book, “The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry Are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century,” Kennedy explores how the iron core of accountability journalism might be preserved. His presentation will examine this new breed of wealthy newspaper publishers and whether they have any lessons to offer for the beleaguered news business.

Dan Kennedy is a regular panelist on “Beat the Press,” an award-winning weekly media program on WGBH-TV (Channel 2 Boston). He teaches news reporting, opinion writing, media ethics and other journalism courses at Northeastern University, with an emphasis on how technology is changing the business of news. Kennedy also writes a weekly column on media issues for WGBHNews.org and has been published in The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Nieman Lab, Nieman Reports, Poynter Online and other venues. He is the 2018 recipient of the Media Ecology Association’s James W. Carey Journalism Award.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information about this series, visit the Library’s website at www.scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/camden-conference.

