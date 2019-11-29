Spencer Watson scored two goals and Chase Marchand turned aside all 31 shots he faced as the Indy Fuel (7-11-0) rolled past the Maine Mariners (8-8-0) 6-0 in an ECHL game on Friday at Cross Insurance Arena in front of a crowd of 2,465.

Dmitry Osipov, Jay Dickman, Nathan Noel and Sam Kurker also scored for Indy.

Tom McCollum had 25 saves for Maine.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Milton Doyle hit a pair of free throws with 11.8 seconds left in the second overtime and the Windy City Bulls outlasted the short-handed Maine Red Claws 118-117 at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The Red Claws (6-2) – without two-way players, Tacko Fall (knee) and Tremont Waters ( illness) – used a 14-2 run to open the second half to rally back from a 10-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 73-73 early in the third quarter as the teams battled through the rest of regulation.

Yante Maten had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Red Claws, Kaiser Gates had 26 points and 16 rebounds, while Trey Davis added 24 points.

Former Maine player PJ Dozier led all players with 34 points for the Bulls (5-4).

GOLF

DAY WITHDRAWS: Jason Day has withdrawn from the Presidents Cup because of a back injury. International team captain Ernie Els replaced him with Byeong Hun An of South Korea two weeks before play begins.

Day, a former No. 1 who has battled back problems in his career, says he was practicing in California when the injury occurred.

Els previously had used one of his four captain’s picks on Day, who failed to win this year. An gives the International team two South Koreans for the Dec. 12-15 matches at Royal Melbourne.

Day was planning to join his Presidents Cup teammates at the Australia Open next week. He says his doctors advised him to shut out all practice and competition. An gives the International team a record-tying seven rookies as it tries to beat the U.S. for the first time since 1998. The Americans are captained by Tiger Woods.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Pablo Larrazabal opened a healthy three-shot lead after two rounds of the season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa. The Spaniard carded a 69 to go 9 under par overall and ahead of first-round leader Wil Besseling (73) and home favorite Branden Grace (70).

Larrazabal was one of just five players to break 70 on a hot, windy day at Leopard Creek Country Club. Golfers were allowed to wear shorts during a European Tour event for the first time because of sweltering temperatures, which are predicted to reach 104 degrees over the next few days.

SOCCER

ITALIAN LEAGUE: All 20 Serie A clubs issued a joint statement on Friday “to publicly recognize that we have a serious problem with racism.” The acknowledgment comes amid an Italian league marred by constant episodes of racist chants and discriminatory behavior.

“It’s a problem that we have not done enough to combat over the years,” the clubs said. “Images of players being racially abused in Italian football have been viewed and discussed all around the world this season and that shames us all.”

Racist chants have recently been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All the players targeted – except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian – are black.

England international Eniola Aluko, who will leave Juventus’ women’s squad following Saturday’s game against Fiorentina, said she experienced racism off the pitch in Italy.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Unai Emery was fired on Friday after 18 months as the successor to long-time coach Arsene Wenger, with Arsenal on its worst run of results in 27 years.

Arsenal is without a victory in seven straight matches in all competitions and has dropped to eighth place in the Premier League, already eight points off the fourth and final Champions League qualification position after just 13 games. It’s the club’s longest winless run since 1992.

TRACK AND FIELD

FARAH EYES OLYMPICS: Mo Farah is returning to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter Olympic title at next year’s Tokyo Games, saying, “I’m really excited to be competing. I’m back on the track.”

Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich in August 2017.

– Staff and news service report

