Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Along with good cheer and gatherings of family and friends, the holiday also brings increased chances of kitchen and travel mishaps. The American Red Cross has tips to help you and your loved ones celebrate safely this Thanksgiving.

COOKING SAFETY

Unattended cooking is the most common cause of kitchen fires and Thanksgiving is when these types of fires peak in the United States. Follow the tips below, and test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in two minutes or less. Visit redcross.org/homefires for free resources.

1. Keep an eye on what you fry. Stay in the kitchen and never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

2. Clean and clear the area around the stove before turning on the heat.

3. Move items that can burn away from the stove. These include towels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.

4. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

5. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove.

6. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.

7. Fires can start when the heat is too high. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

8. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

9. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

10. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

Bonus tip: Download the American Red Cross First Aid App and activate the Red Cross First Aid Skill for Alexa-enabled devices ahead of time and review how to treat burns and what to do if someone is choking.

TRAVEL SAFETY

Millions of people will take to the roads to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, making it one of the busiest times for road traffic. If you’re planning to travel by car, prepare now for a safe visit.

• Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip.

• Pack an emergency preparedness kit, supplies and a first aid kit in your vehicle.

• Share travel plans with a family member or friend.

• Check the weather before departing and along your route. Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming.

• Be well rested and alert.

• Buckle up, slow down and don’t drive impaired.

• Follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones.

• Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

• Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers. If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest.

• If you have car trouble, pull off the road as far as possible.

Bonus Tip: Download the Red Cross Emergency App for safety tips and customizable weather alerts for where you and your loved ones live and areas where you are

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit MaineRedCross.org, on Facebook @MaineRedCross, Twitter @ARC_Maine and Instagram @maineredcross.

