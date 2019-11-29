VAN BUREN — Police say a Maine man was shot to death by a homemade security device in his home.
Van Buren police say 65-year-old Ronald Cyr dialed 911 to say he’d been shot.
WAGM-TV reported that police arrived Thursday evening to find his Van Buren home was outfitted with a boobytrap designed to fire a handgun at anyone opening the front door. Officers called the state police bomb squad after discovering other “unknown devices.”
An investigation by state and local police determined that Cyr was fatally injured by the unintentional discharge of one of his homemade devices.
According to police, Cyr was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Further details weren’t immediately available. Van Buren is on the Canadian border, about 320 miles from Portland.
