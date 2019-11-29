WISCASSET – Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, a three-day celebration of the winter season, kicks off Friday, Dec. 6.

From fireworks over the Sheepscot River to shopping and horse-drawn wagon rides, this weekend celebration helps kick off the holiday season!

On Friday, Dec. 6, shops throughout the village will offer discounts, deals on gift certificates, and food. Look for the sparkling streamers at the door to find participating retailers.

The new gift shop in the Nickels-Sortwell barn will house an eclectic mix of artisan-created gifts, greens for the home, and specialized gifts.

The Nickels-Sortwell House, built in 1807, is dressed in holiday finery and open for tours. The Wiscasset

Congregational Church hosts a Holiday Tea in The Ledges from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting at 5 p.m., the festivities move to the Creamery Pier for fireworks, Santa, cocoa with cookies, and music in the Chamber of Commerce shed.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, shopping continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or beyond. The Holiday Tea in The Ledges is open for business once again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy the music, tell Santa your wish, and take your photo with Fritz the Reindeer Dog.

The Woodfield Farm horse-drawn wagon will shuttle people across the Village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day wraps up with the traditional tree lighting on the Wiscasset Common, starting at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Wiscasset’s First Congregational Church invites the public to attend the 10 a.m. worship service featuring Christmas music from around the world. According to Pastor Josh Fitterling, the choir will be singing seasonal songs from Poland and other European countries, Africa and beyond.

Shopping continues in the Village and Nickels-Sortwell barn through the day. It’s the final opportunity to take part in a free raffle for Gardens Aglow tickets at participating shops, and a last look at Wreaths Around the Holidays – a collection of wreaths decorated by Chamber business members – in the Nickels-Sortwell barn. In the evening, the three-day Marketfest culminates with the Snow Ball in The Ledges. Dance to the music of The Salty Dogs and sample hors d’oeuvres from Sarah’s Café.

For specific event details, raffle and ticket locations, and fees where applicable, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com and browse the calendar.

