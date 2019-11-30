AUBURN, Ala. — Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard run with 8:08 left to put No. 16 Auburn ahead, and another failed field goal by Alabama in the Iron Bowl wiped away the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes in a wild 48-45 victory for the Tigers on Saturday.

Auburn (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 15 CFP) survived a long Crimson Tide drive when Joseph Bulovas’ 30-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright with 2:00 left.

Jaylen Waddle caught three touchdown passes and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return for Alabama (10-2, 6-2, No. 5 CFP) which made the first five College Football Playoffs.

(2) OHIO STATE 56, (10) MICHIGAN 27: J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns, Justin Fields threw four TD passes, and the Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) beat the Wolverines (9-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

Ohio State will head to the Big Ten championship game Saturday against No. 13 Wisconsin.

The Wolverines will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl game after Coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and the Wolverines lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.

Dobbins rushed for 211 yards on 31 carries. Fields was 14 of 25 for 302 yards.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson was 18 of 41 for 305 yards and a touchdown. But he also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

(3) CLEMSON 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 3: Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Tigers (No. 3 CFP) to their 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season.

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).

Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and 16 yards to Justyn Ross.

Clemson will attempt to become the first program to win five straight league championship games when it meets Virginia next weekend.

(4) GEORGIA 52, GEORGIA TECH 7: Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and the visiting Bulldogs (11-1, No. 4 CFP) cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with their biggest win ever over the Yellow Jackets (3-9).

(13) WISCONSIN 38, (9) MINNESOTA 17: Jack Coan delivered two momentum-shifting touchdown passes in the snow for Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 12 CFP), Jonathan Taylor added three touchdowns to his FBS-leading total and the visiting Badgers earned a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Tanner Morgan passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers (10-2, 7-2).

(11) BAYLOR 61, KANSAS 6: JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns, and Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) forced six turnovers in a win at Kansas (3-9, 1-8).

Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma, which defeated the Bears 34-31 on Nov. 16.

(12) PENN STATE 27, RUTGERS 6: Journey Brown ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) pulled away from Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) in State College, Pennsylvania.

(14) OREGON 24, OREGON STATE 10: Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) held off the Beavers (5-7, 4-5) in Eugene, Oregon.

(15) NOTRE DAME 45, STANFORD 24: Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) snapped a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium.

BOSTON COLLEGE 26, PITTSBURGH 19: AJ Dillon ran for 178 yards and a touchdown, Aaron Boumerhi booted four field goals, and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s worst defense forced four turnovers as the Eagles (6-6, 4-4 ACC) won at Pittsburgh (7-5, 4-4) to become bowl eligible.

ALBANY 42, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 14: Jeff Undercuffler threw a school-record six touchdown passes and Albany (9-4) rolled over visiting Central Connecticut State (11-2) for its first FCS playoff victory.

SE LOUISIANA 45, VILLANOVA 44: Chason Virgil completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to CJ Turner on fourth down with 2:56 left, and the Lions (8-4) rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Wildcats (9-4) in the first round of the FCS playoffs in Hammond, Louisiana.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous