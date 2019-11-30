The front-page Nov. 24 article “Together, a Brooksville couple left the world, provoking a debate about death and choice” raises important issues worthy of ongoing public debate. Unfortunately it is in error where it states, “It was only a few months ago that Maine passed the Death with Dignity Act, which allows physicians to administer lethal medication to terminally ill patients.”
In fact, the Death with Dignity Act allows doctors to write a prescription for an expectedly lethal dose of medication to a patient who has been carefully screened by strict criteria (including life expectancy of less than six months and ruling out mental illness), and who requests it. The patient must self-administer the medication.
This is an important distinction and is central to understanding the controversy raised by the article. Control over death rightfully remains a topic of much public debate, which should be informed by correct information.
Henry C. Skinner, M.D., DFAPA
president, Maine Association of Psychiatric Physicians
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Coverage of Brooksville couple includes error about Death with Dignity Act
-
Politics
In fundraising appeal, Strimling takes swipes at Collins
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Call for outreach to former Mainers shows that Editorial Board doesn’t get it
-
Local & State
Some residents stand against proposed Munjoy Hill historic district
-
Business
Maine eyed for project that converts electricity to storable gas
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.