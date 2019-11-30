MONTREAL — Ivan Provorov scored 31 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers (15-7-5), who were coming off a 6-1 win over Detroit on Friday. Brian Elliott made 39 saves.

The Canadiens (11-9-6) dropped their seventh consecutive game. Tomas Tatar had two goals, and Joel Armia also scored. Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots.

Montreal goalie Carey Price, who conceded 16 goals in his last three games, rested. Price will start Sunday night at Boston.

Provorov used a nifty move to get around Max Domi before beating Kinkaid for his sixth of the season.

The Canadiens got off to a fast start. Armia stormed down the wing and beat Elliott on the blocker side for his ninth goal of the season, just 19 seconds into the game. It was Montreal’s first lead in a week. The teams exchanged three goals in a 72-second span in the second period.

Philadelphia then grabbed a 3-2 lead early in the third when Konecny completed a nice passing play between Claude Giroux and Michael Raffl.

The Canadiens put together a quick response, however. Tatar got his ninth goal just 11 seconds into Provorov’s tripping penalty.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 0: Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots for his third career shutout, leading surging New York to a win at short-handed New Jersey.

New York improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Jesper Fast, Adam Fox and Brady Skjei also scored.

Georgiev made 11 saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 12 in the third to get New York’s first shutout of the season.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves for New Jersey, which went 0 for 8 on the power play while giving up two short-handed goals. The Devils lost for the fourth time in six games.

Zibanejad made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal from the left side on a give-and-go with Brendan Lemieux at 2:35 of the third.

The Devils got a five-minute power play at 5:21 when Chris Kreider was whistled for boarding. But the Rangers padded their lead when Fast converted a pass from Jacob Trouba on a 3-on-1 rush.

