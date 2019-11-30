HIGH SCHOOLS

Caroline Lerch had a hat trick as Portland/Deering (2-1) downed York/Traip/Marshwood (0-2) 3-1 in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Lerch scored two goals five seconds apart in the second period. Anna Cohen scored for York/Traip/Marshwood in the second period to cut the lead in half. Lerch added an insurance goal on a power play midway through the third.

Anna Gannon made 25 saves for Portland/Deering while Erin Gray had 18 for York/Traip/Marshwood.

• Nicoletta Coupe had three goals as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (2-0) beat Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook (0-3) 9-1 at the William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Abby Agrodnia had four assists and had a goal, while Koto Yamada added two goals.

Sarah Juskiewicz scored for Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook, while goalie Izzy Wareham had 37 saves.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 8 Louisville handed top-ranked Oregon its first loss of the season, getting 18 points and 15 rebounds from Kylee Shook in a 72-62 victory in the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

• Gorham High graduate Mackenzie Holmes had 14 points and eight rebounds as No. 17 Indiana (5-1) beat beat Washington State (4-2) 78-44 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island.

Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise both scored 15 points for Indiana.

Borislava Hristova had 16 points and eight rebounds for Washington State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Lamonte Turner made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 17 Tennessee a 72-69 victory over No. 20 VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic third-place game in Niceville, Florida.

• Tyrique Jones had his fourth double-double of the season, Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, and No. 25 Xavier recovered from its first loss by beating Lipscomb 87-62 in Cincinnati.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.

Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Pablo Larrazábal kept his three-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship ahead of the final round of the European Tour’s 2020 season-opener in Malelane, South Africa.

Larrazábal’s 2-under 70 in the third round put him 11 under par and kept him ahead of Wil Besseling (70). South African home favorite Branden Grace (71), the 2014 champion, slipped a shot further back to third on 7 under.

SOCCER

LA LIGA: Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal scored second-half goals as Real Madrid beat Alavés 2-1 to take the Spanish league lead.

Madrid has a three-point lead over Barcelona, which visits fourth-place Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »