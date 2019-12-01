MALE:

SEAN TOMPKINS, Senior-Football

Class B South first-team

Captain

Tompkins was a breakaway threat like no other and he honored the memory of a dear friend while leading the Stags to a successful campaign.

Tompkins started playing football in the third grade and it immediately became his favorite sport.

“I love the physicality of football,” said Tompkins, who is also a sprinter in track. “There’s no sport like it. I enjoy the mental aspect of it as well.

“I prepared a lot for this year. I used to be the kid who wasn’t athletic, but the more I trained and saw how it translated to getting better in sports, it made me want to work out every day to get better.”

Tompkins, a running back/wide receiver/safety, who also punted and returned kicks, made his presence felt as a sophomore, being named to the all-conference team. As a junior, in another all-conference performance, Tompkins rushed for 750 yards and 11 TDs on 59 carries and defensively, had 28 tackles and an interception.

That merely set the table for his senior season and with it, came extra motivation.

In August, Tompkins’ good friend, Steele Crawford, of Freeport, died in a swimming accident. To honor Crawford, Tompkins changed his number from 82 to 7.

“(Steele) was my motivation,” said Tompkins. “He used to come to all of my games. It was meaningful to me to wear his number and to honor him.”

Tompkins would put up impressive numbers this fall, rushing 87 times for 1,308 yards (an average of 15 yards per carry), scoring 19 touchdowns in the process.

Highlights included two scores in a season-opening loss to Kennebunk, a TD run and an 87-yard kickoff return for a score in a loss to South Portland, a 57-yard touchdown run in a win over Gorham, three TDs, including bursts of 74- and 94-yards, in a victory over Westbrook, three scoring runs in a win over Portland, a 60-yard TD run in a loss at Biddeford, 102 rushing yards, including a 60-yard score, in a loss at eventual Class A state champion Bonny Eagle and a touchdown reception in a regular season-ending win over Deering.

Tompkins continued to dazzle in the Class B South playoffs as well, leading Cheverus to an upset win over Massabesic in the quarterfinals by scoring three touchdowns, then opening the game with a 76-yard TD scamper in a semifinal round loss to Kennebunk.

“We had a good season, but I really wanted a shot at (eventual Class B champion) Marshwood,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins, who also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and the Children’s Hospital, plans to play football in college and is weighing his options.

There will be many schools interested in this athletic standout. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus’ Fall Male Athlete of the Year, saved his best for last and high school football fans won’t soon forget his exploits.

Coach Mike Vance’s comment:“Sean had an outstanding year both statistically and in terms of leadership and intangibles. As a captain, he was a steady influence with his experience and maturity. Sean brings a joy to competition that’s contagious. Since the day he arrived on campus, Sean has been a great ambassador for both our school and our football program. On the field, he called the defense from the safety position, punted for the fourth straight season, returned punts and kickoffs and carried the ball as a rusher and receiver on offense. He was electric in the open field and much improved running the ball in traffic. He was certainly one of the state’s most explosive football players in memory.”

Prior winners:

2018 Teigan Lindstedt (football)

2017 Luc Dionne (soccer)

2016 Jack Casale (football)

2015 Jake Tomkinson (soccer)

2014 Joe Fitzpatrick (football)

2013 Joe Fitzpatrick (football)

2012 Donald Goodrich (football)

2011 Elliot Maker (soccer)

2010 Peter Gwilym (football)

2009 Peter Gwilym (football)

2008 Jack Terwilliger (cross country)

2007 Galen Munroe (soccer)

2006 Andrew Pochebit (football)

2005 Anthony Ardito (golf)

2004 Max Molleo (soccer)

FEMALE:

EMMA GALLANT, Senior-Soccer

Class A South, all-regional team

SMAA Offensive Player of the Year

SMAA all-star, first-team

SMAA All-Academic team

Captain

Gallant’s speed and finishing ability set her apart this fall, as she led Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team to its best season to date.

Gallant has dazzled on the pitch, as well as the track as a sprinter, and while track will be her sport in college, she calls soccer her favorite.

“I really like the camaraderie of soccer,” said Gallant. “I like being a part of a team that supports each other and has a goal we can reach together.”

Gallant, who has played premier soccer with Seacoast United since the third grade, made an immediate impact on the Cheverus varsity as a freshman, scoring a dozen goals and being named the league’s Rookie of the Year. As a sophomore, she scored 20 goals and was named to the All-State squad. After scoring 17 more goals as a junior, and again being recognized as one of the finest players around, Gallant had a superb season campaign, scoring 16 goals and assisting on 12 others to help Cheverus go 16-1, the best mark in program history.

Highlights included three goals in a season-opening win over South Portland, a goal and a pair of assists in a victory over Gorham, a goal and an assist in a win over Kennebunk, two goals, including the winner on a gorgeous long strike, in a win at Falmouth, two goals in a victory at Bonny Eagle, the only goal in a win over Windham and two goals in a victory over Biddeford.

In the quarterfinals, Gallant scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Kennebunk. In the semifinals, the Stags had to go to penalty kicks to survive Gorham and Gallant converted hers to help her team advance. Cheverus’ championship dream was dashed in the regional final against Scarborough, but Gallant bowed out by assisting on the Stags’ only goal.

“It was a very good year,” said Gallant. “I’m proud of how well we did. We had high hopes and knew this was the year. We all stayed focused. It was a team effort. We were very tight-knit.”

Gallant finished her prolific high school career with 65 goals and 28 assists.

Gallant has been active at Cheverus outside of sports as well, leading a Kairos retreat, going on an immersion trip to South Dakota and participating in the Key and Recycling clubs.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus’ Fall Female Athlete of the Year, will make a mark at the next level as well, but the image of her flying up the field and finishing with a beautiful shot will allow her to live on in program lore.

Coach Craig Roberts’ comment: “Emma has great speed and can finish. She’s very versatile and I can play her different places. Emma’s really good at using the space given to her that was created by others. She’s worked a ton at her strength. It’s helped her get faster at track and out here. That strength gives her confidence and makes her more versatile. She was a great senior leader for us.”

Prior winners:

2018 Sophia Pompeo (field hockey)

2017 Michaela Jordan (soccer)

2016 Hannah Abbott (field hockey)

2015 Becca Archer (field hockey)

2014 Abby Goodrich (soccer)

2013 Elyse Caiazzo (field hockey)

2012 Staci Swallow (field hockey)

2011 Sarah LaQuerre (field hockey)

2010 Emily Sawchuck (field hockey)

2009 Emily Durgin (cross country)

2008 Bethany Schleh (field hockey)

2007 Elizabeth Somma (soccer)

2006 Elise Roux (soccer)

2005 Meaghan Mingo (soccer)

2004 Lauren Metevier (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

