The home at 33 Tidal Run Lane sits on Simpsons Point like the wheelhouse of a ship. Tucked into the head of Middle Bay in Brunswick, it looks out at Crow, Birch and White Islands; if you could see past them, you’d look straight down to Portland Harbor.

This is an article about a home, but let’s stay outside a moment and soak in the extraordinary natural world around it. An acre lawn leads down to the water where old growth oak and white pine line the shore, 1,150 feet of which are part of the deed.

Enjoy soaring bald eagles who glide across the bay, looking for small mouth bass and other treats. The tidal run along the east side of the property warms under the sun, a splendid summer swimming spot.

This area of Brunswick is known as Pennellville, after the Pennell family that built their fortune in shipbuilding during the 18th and 19th centuries. Half-a-dozen homes from that time period are scattered down Pennellville Rd. You can still see the old boat launch at low tide.

Now let’s say the sun has set and it’s time to go inside. Don’t worry, the natural peace will come with you. Skylights and bay windows throughout the home keep the ocean view constant. A swoon-worthy solarium is a year-round houseplant haven with custom-built floor drainage. Up in the master suite, you can soak under the stars in your Jacuzzi tub.

The kitchen beckons family and friends to gather in an open concept plan that stretches through the living room to the solarium. Filled with warm Butternut wood cabinetry, granite countertops and high-end appliances, including two ovens and an electric cooktop range built into the island, this space is a home chef’s dream.

While only a 6-minute drive to downtown Brunswick, life on Middle Bay is peaceful, private and blessed with the everyday, breathtaking beauty of coastal Maine. Learn more about this rare opportunity at GardnerREGroup.com.

33 Tidal Run Ln. is listed at $1,750,000 by Ed Gardner of Gardner Real Estate Group in Portland. Please contact Ed at 207-427-3637; 207-415-4493 or at [email protected].

