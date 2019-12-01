LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in a dynamic second half, Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points, and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory Sunday.

Doncic also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Delon Wright had 17 points and nine assists in the Mavericks’ seventh victory in eight games.

Dallas underlined its status as a title contender with an inspired second half on the road against the NBA-leading Lakers, who had lost only once in 18 games since their season opener.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and LeBron James finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Los Angeles dropped to 17-3.

The Mavs erased a halftime deficit with a 28-5 run to open the third quarter, shredding the Lakers’ usually solid defense. Dallas’ decisive rally was led by a majestic quarter from Doncic, who had 16 points and five assists in the third after going 2 for 9 in the first half.

HEAT 109, NETS 106: Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Miami Heat scored the final 10 points to win at Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points and started the closing 10-0 burst with a three-point play.

Miami trailed 106-99 after a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 1:45 remaining.

Butler made five free throws in the closing run, overcoming his 5-for-17 shooting from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points and Harris had a season-high 25 for the Nets. Kyrie Irving missed his ninth straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

THUNDER 107, PELICANS 104: Chris Paul scored seven of his 16 points in a late 12-0 run in Oklahoma City’s victory at New Orleans.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points apiece. Adams also had 10 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday had 26 points for New Orleans.

GRIZZLIES 115, TIMBERWOLVES 107: Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Grayson Allen added 13 to push short-handed Memphis to a win at Minnesota.

Memphis was without star rookie Ja Morant because of back spasms and starting center Jonas Valanciunas because of an illness.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

PISTONS 132, SPURS 98: Christian Wood scored a career-high 28 points to help visiting Detroit rout San Antonio.

Luke Kennard added 20 points for the Pistons, who had lost eight of 10.

DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost 11 of 13.

