PORTLAND – Anna Evangeline Gikas Callahan, 84, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in her home in Portland. She was the daughter of Themistocles and Marigo (Gules) Gikas, born in Biddeford on January 31, 1935. Being born into a large Greek family she truly enjoyed attending her family picnics and holiday gatherings during her early life. She married Robert Callahan in 1983 and together they shared many wonderful years. She enjoyed things like sewing, reading, and dancing, but most importantly spending time with her family and drinking her favorite white Zinfandel wine. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. She owned and operated All Faiths Book and Gift Store in Rhode Island. She had a special gift that she shared with her daughter Diane and the two recently wrote a book about their unique gifts together. She was predeceased by her brother, Mino Gikas.She is survived by her husband, Robert, of 37 years, her daughters, Victoria Crane of Augusta, Diane Sylvester, and her husband Michael of Portland, and Margaret-Ann Dupont of Portland, her sons, Michael Callahan, and his wife, Patricia of Rhode Island, and William Callahan, and his wife, Donna of Tennessee, her sister-in-law, Alexandra Gikas, seven grandchildren, Nicholai, Leah and her husband Randy, Jesse, Luke, Amanda, Andrew, Arianna and her husband Joshua, and several great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. Prayers will follow at the funeral home. Interment will be in Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Anna’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna’s memory, for her love for animals, to the Animal Refuge League ofGreater PortlandPO Box 336Westbrook ME 04098

