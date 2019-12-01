PORTLAND – Carlita “Kelly” Emma Hawkes, 93, passed away peacefully from life on Nov. 28, 2019 with family by her side. She was a resident of the Gorham House where she was treated with loving care during her battle with late onset Alzheimer’s. She was born in Corinth, Maine August 9, 1926, one of nine children to Robert L. and Theo I. (Mace) Ellis. Mom worked at Your Host Restaurants for many years primarily at Monument Square where many of her patrons dubbed her work area as ‘Club Kelly’. She loved being around family especially in the kitchen as she was an outstanding cook and loved trying new recipes while adding her own touch. In addition to dancing, she enjoyed crafts, playing cards, and bingo at the Elks Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry, in 2005; sisters, Thelma Spencer, Shirley Rightmire, Christine Boyer, Onalee Alves and Linda Harlow; brothers Ruel Ellis and Terry Ellis; and great-grand son, Mackenzie MacVane.She is survived by a sister, Audrey Emerson of Bangor; a son, Stephen Hawkes and his wife Donna of Limington; daughters Paula Genovese and her husband Rocco of South Portland, Patricia Adriance and her husband Ronald of Gorham, Bonnie Brown and her husband Terry of Gray and Wanda Sloan and her partner Jeffrey Gott of Charlestown, R.I.; grandchildren, Carrie, Kellie, Dena, Jerry, Christopher, MaryBeth, Christine, Matthew, Lisa and Corey. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as many dear, dear friends.The family would like to thank the staff at Gorham House and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care to our mother and the tremendous support they provided to her family.A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Rd., Falmouth, ME 04105, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Portland Elks Club, 1945 Congress St., Portland.Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign her online guest book. In lieu of flowers,please donate to Alzheimer’s Association 383 US Route 1, #2C Scarborough, ME or:Greater Portland Animal Refuge League Stroudwater Street Westbrook, ME

