PORTLAND – Pamela Stokes Silver Lord died peacefully at her residence at 75 State Street, on November 18, 2019, in Portland, Maine. She was born in 1934, and brought up in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pa. She attended Wellesley College and left to marry Walter Maynard Jr., in 1954. Pam and Robin had three children whom they raised in New York City: Audrey Maynard (married to Kaighn Smith Jr.) of Portland, Maine, W. Alexander Maynard of Asheville, N.C., and Thomas Maynard (deceased).

After her divorce, she married the artist Sheridan Lord, and lived for 20 years in Sagaponack, N.Y. A passionate gardener all her life, she blended her Quaker grandmothers rural American tradition with that of her English grandmothers more formal style. She worked in East Hampton area as a landscape designer for many years, before opening her own bookstore, Good Garden Books Bridgehampton, that in turn led to the founding of the Garden Book Club with her friends at the New York Review of Books. She retired when it was absorbed by The Book of the Month Club. Although modest by nature, she was proud of the success of the Garden Book Club.

Pam read very widely, relished her friends and loved her family. Her grandchildren, Victoria Chelsea Maynard Smith and Benjamin Kaighn Smith, were a source of great pleasure in her later years.

There will be no services at this time.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Good Shepherd Food Bank

or the Maine Humanities Council

