PORTLAND – Rev. Sally Perkins Poland, 86, died on November 29, 2019 after a long, rewarding, and joyful life.

A celebration of Sally’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Luke’s Cathedral Church, 143 State St., Portland.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Sally’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Sally by donating your time, your talents, or your treasure to fighting the good fight for justice and equality.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous