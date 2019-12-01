Richmond police are continuing to search for a 37-year-old mother of two who was last seen Tuesday in Falmouth.

Anneliese Heinig of Richmond was reported missing by family members Thursday when she failed to attend a Thanksgiving celebration, according to her mother, Anne Heinig of Harpswell.

Heinig’s car was recovered after it was towed Tuesday from the interstate in Falmouth, according to Richmond police Sgt. James Donnell, the investigating officer.

“She was apparently seen walking away from the car,” Anne Heinig said. “I think she thought there was a mechanical issue. She was walking northbound in the southbound lane.”

Anne Heinig said her daughter left behind items like her purse and keys in the vehicle. She suspected she went for help carrying cash and her driver’s license.

Donnell said that additional police agencies, including Falmouth and Portland police departments, have joined the search for Heinig, searching areas that border the interstate.

“Those agencies are out there hitting it heavy trying to dig anything up and see if there is any new movement,” Donnell said.

Heinig’s children, a 16-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, have been accounted for.

Heinig is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has a slender build, and she was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket, hat and shoes.

“She is a wonderful, beautiful person,” Anne Heinig said. “It is very upsetting.”

Anyone with information about Heinig is asked to call their local police department or the Richmond police at (207) 737-8518.

