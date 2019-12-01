SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin’s winning margins just get bigger and bigger in World Cup slaloms.

One weekend after finishing 1.78 seconds ahead of her opponents in Finland, Shiffrin was a massive 2.29 clear of her biggest rival, Petra Vlhova, in the United States on Sunday at Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin’s success for a fourth straight year at Killington was the 62nd World Cup win of her career – tied for second on the all-time women’s list.

The 24-year-old American drew level with Annemarie Moser-Proell, the Austrian downhill great of the 1970s, and now trails only Lindsey Vonn’s 82 wins.

“The records keep going, don’t they?” Shiffrin said, laughing. “We’re just doing the best we can every day. When it pays off and it shows in these kinds of records and making history like that, it is special for sure.”

Shiffrin took a 1.13-second first-run lead over Vlhova and more than doubled it second time down a windswept Super Star course.

Standing calmly in the finish area to check the leaderboard, Shiffrin waved to a noisy crowd and gestured as though she had been close to the limits of staying on the course.

Anna Swenn Larsson was third, trailing 2.73 behind Shiffrin. No other skier was within 3 seconds of Shiffrin.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Olympic champion Matthias Mayer ended Dominik Paris’ victory streak to win the first super-G of the season at Lake Louise, Alberta.

Mayer raced down the sun-bathed Canadian course 0.40 seconds faster than Paris, who won the previous three super-G races last season, including taking gold at the world championships.

Italy’s Paris was knocked out of the leader’s box into the runner-up spot and there was another tie for third place. Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria and Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland clocked the same time, trailing the winner by 0.49.

SOCCER

WOMEN: Vivianne Miedema scored a double hat trick to lead Arsenal to a record Women’s Super League 11-1 victory over Bristol City at London.

Miedema scored three times in each half and also provided four assists.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Pablo Larrazabal won the tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship after losing a three-shot overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a 3-over 75 and a one-stroke victory at Malelane, South Africa.

The final birdie was on the par-5 18th to finish at 8-under 280, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Joel Sjoholm, who shot 69.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Tucker West and Emily Sweeney both capped double-medal weekends for USA Luge, the final day of the World Cup stop at Lake Placid, New York.

West won silver medals in the men’s race and men’s sprint. Sweeney added a bronze in the women’s sprint to her women’s silver from Saturday, and Summer Britcher won a silver in the women’s sprint for the U.S.

Germany won six medals over the weekend, followed by the U.S. with five and Austria with three.

HORSE RACING

DEL MAR: A 3-year-old gelding that suffered a breakdown in a workout at Del Mar has been euthanized, the fifth horse to die during the fall meet that ends Sunday at Del Mar, California.

Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Koa was euthanized on Saturday. He had three wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $95,860 for owner Michael Stinson, according to Equibase. Koa finished second in his last start on Nov. 14 at Del Mar.

Hollendorfer was the trainer with the most deaths (four) among 37 since last December at Santa Anita.

The Stronach Group, owners of Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, banned Hollendorfer from its racetracks, while Del Mar lost a court decision in July when it tried to prevent him from entering races during its summer meet.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: World champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory from pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, capping another stellar season with an 11th win and 84th overall.

The six-time Formula One champion is now only seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91, which he could realistically overtake next season.

TRACK

RECORD: Joshua Cheptegei has broken the world record in a 10km road race in Valencia, Spain.

The Ugandan set a time of 26 minutes, 38 seconds – 6 seconds faster than the previous record held by Kenya’s Patrick Komon since 2010.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »