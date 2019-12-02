Artist Vanessa German does not view her work as telling a new narrative. Her work, she said, involves raising a submerged narrative.

“We have to look at who is telling the story and then find what is missing and tell that story,” said German, an African-American artist from Pittsburgh, who is showing art at Bates College Museum of Art this fall and winter that reconsiders the crossing of the Delaware River by George Washington. “The way we craft mainstream history in this country is dominated by very few voices. … I am adding my voice to the story, adding to a collection of stories. There is some newness to that, some spreading of new voices, adding a new song.”

German, 43, is a poet, performer and sculptor who broadly explores transformation and healing in her art. At Bates, her installation “Miracles and Glory Abound” addresses racism, nationalism and the mythology of American history. She reimagines Emanuel Leutze’s painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” from 1851. It hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and is widely known for its depiction of the dangerous and strategically vital river crossing during the Revolutionary War.

It’s considered a great history painting and often is used to introduce the topic of Washington and the Revolutionary War to students. It’s also inaccurate and includes what German calls “mythologizing.” The flag is wrong, and Washington probably wasn’t standing in the heroic manner Leutze’s depicts because he was crossing in a storm and the boat would have been unstable. The painting perpetuates a myth, elevating some figures at the expense of others, she said. History is full of other examples, and German aims to add depth to those stories by fleshing them out and starting a conversation about public memory.

German’s multimedia installation includes colorful fabric and figures of African-American women, whom she adorns with quilted fabric and objects that she collects in her neighborhood. Bates is the third museum to host the site-specific installation. It’s a collaboration among Bates, the Flint Institute of Arts in Michigan and the Figge Art Museum in Iowa. After Bates, it heads to the David C. Driskell Center at the University of Maryland. German added trees and waterfalls to the piece in Maine.

German was born in the midwest and grew up in Los Angeles. Her mother was a quilter and fiber artist. She credits her mother for the direction she’s taken in life. She’s always been active in neighborhoods, wherever she has lived, and treats her work as an artist as part of her commitment to community activism. “My mother made us whole human beings as young people by making us really consider ideas of consumption and ideas of value by giving us the tools and empowering us to make things ourselves,” she said.

German has won several awards, including the Jacob Lawrence Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letter and the Don Tyson Prize from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She shows her art across the country. A current installation of hers in Omaha, Nebraska, is drawing attention for its inclusion of a racially insensitive word. Her exhibition “Sometimes. We. Cannot. Be. With. Our. Bodies.” has been at the Union for Contemporary Art in North Omaha the gallery since September and has been subject to recent projects because of her use of the word.

“Vanessa German: Miracles and Glory Abound,” through March 28, Bates College Museum of Art, 75 Russell St., Lewiston. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to bates.edu/museum.

