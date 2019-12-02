Arrests
11/27 at 1:45 p.m. Walter Dall, 37, of Oak Street, was arrested on Oak Street by Cpl. Mark Steele on a warrant.
11/29 at 7 p.m. Leo Leeman, 22, of Sunrise Lane, Harpswell, was arrested on West Street by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on a charge of violation of condition of release.
11/30 at 5 p.m. Michael Poulin, of Cundy Harbor Road, Harpswell, was arrested on West Street by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of operating under the influence.
11/30 at 10:36 p.m. Scott Fantigrossi, 37, of Bedford Street, was arrested on Congress Avenue by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
11/30 at 5 p.m. Michael Poulin, of Cundy Harbor Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on West Street by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Fire calls
11/25 at 7:24 a.m. Alarm activation on Washington Street.
11/25 at 10:11 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Congress Avenue and Chandler Drive.
11/25 at 2:32 p.m. Alarm activation on Centre Street.
11/26 at 10:04 a.m. Smoke alarm on Middle Street.
11/26 at 11:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.
11/26 at 11:15 p.m. Odor investigation on Willow Street.
11/27 at 12:37 p.m. Rescue assist on Oak Grove Avenue.
11/27 at 4:15 a.m. Rescue assist on Bowman Street.
11/30 at 4:36 a.m. Accidental alarm on Congress Ave.
12/01 at 9:29 a.m. Odor investigation on Washington Street.
12/01 at 12:42 p.m. Stove/oven fire on Washington Street.
EMS Calls
Bath emergency medical services responded to 24 calls between Nov. 25 and Dec.1.
