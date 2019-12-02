Arrests

11/27 at 12:55 p.m. Tykeem Gaines, 22, of Adams Road, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a warrant and a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/27 at 5:36 p.m. Leo Leeman II, 22, of Sunrise Lane, Harpswell, was arrested on Maine Street by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of violating condition of release and assault.

11/27 at 5:50 p.m. Jeffrey Dolloff, 62, listed as a transient, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a warrant.

11/28 at 12:46 a.m. James Sucy, 22, of West Borrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/29 at 10:51 p.m. Robert Fallon, 69, of Rosemont, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Pleasant and Stanwood streets by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/30 at 12:12 a.m. Devon McPhail, 21, of Hacker Road, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/30 at 1 p.m. Mary Bowker, 55, of Hilltop Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Detective Thomas Stanton Jr. on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/30 at 6:44 p.m. Abdul Rahim, 48, listed as a transient, was arrested on McLellan Street by Officer Cory Iles on a warrant.

11/30 at 11:26 p.m. Brandon Michael Murray, 24, of Peabody Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

Summonses

11/26 at 3:56 p.m. Shawn Stanford, 35, of Pollard Avenue, was issued a summons on Pollard Avenue by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and attaching false plates.

11/26 at 8:13 p.m. Peter Miner, 50, of Academy Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

11/29 at 7:54 p.m. Patrick Brown, 19, of Thompson Street, was issued a summons on Gurnet and Board roads by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of drug/narcotics violations.

11/29 at 9:14 p.m. Terri Chase, 54, of Davis Court, was issued a summons on Sills Drive by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11/30 at 4:02 p.m. Charles Stewart, 62, of Main Road, Westport Island, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Detective Thomas Stanton Jr. on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

11/25 at 10:02 a.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

11/25 at 10:10 a.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

11/25 at 10:53 a.m. Structure fire on Old Portland Road.

11/25 at 10:59 a.m. Domestic disturbance on Maquoit Road.

11/25 at 1 p.m. Fire alarm test on Casco Road.

11/25 at 5:05 p.m. Vehicle crash on Pleasant Street and Robinson Avenue.

11/25 at 5:48 p.m. Alarm call on Orion Street.

11/26 at 7 a.m. Fire alarm test on Thomas Point Road.

11/26 at 7:59 a.m. Fire alarm test on Neptune Drive.

11/26 at 8:34 a.m. Fire alarm test on Neptune Drive.

11/26 at 8:58 a.m. Fire alarm test on Orion Street.

11/26 at 10:17 a.m. Fire alarm test on Burbank Avenue.

11/26 at 10:35 a.m. Fire alarm test on Business Parkway.

11/26 at 11:47 a.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

11/26 at 12:40 p.m. Outside fire on Dunlap Street.

11/26 at 3:54 p.m. Citizen assist on Maine Street.

11/26 at 10:03 p.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

11/28 at 2:58 a.m. Alarm call on Dunlap Street.

11/28 at 2:38 p.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

11/29 at 11:05 a.m. Vehicle crash on Thomas Point Road.

11/29 at 5:31 p.m. Traffic safety complaint on Middlebay Road.

11/30 at 2:46 a.m. Alarm call on Medical Center Drive.

11/30 at 8:48 a.m. Fire alarm test on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

