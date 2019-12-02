There’s never a bad time to throw your support behind the local musicians you love in Maine, but there’s something about the holiday season that makes it feel all the more worthwhile. Several local acts offer a wide range of goodies, and you can spend as little as a dollar for a sticker or guitar pick or a few hundred on a personalized song. Should you accidentally scoop up a few things for yourself along the way, consider it money well spent, as you’re doing your part to keep the local acts you love afloat.

Here’s a snapshot of stocking-worthy items for sale by Maine musicians. For more ideas, check in with the bands that you and those on your shopping list love and see what they’re selling.

Bait Bag is the feminist punk trio out on North Haven Island, and they’ve got a ton of fun swag, including hoodies, long- and short-sleeve shirts, beanie hats, stickers, guitar picks and three sizes of patches. Scoop it up at baitbagtheband.com/merch.

Rapper Spose is Maine’s king of hip-hop, and on sposemusic.com, you’ll find a ton of T-shirts and hats. But did you know he wrote a children’s book? It’s called “Pinecone Pete is Not Impressed,” and it’s illustrated by artist Steve Gendron. Spose, whose real name is Ryan Peters, and his wife, Kristi Cochin Peters, have four young children, so this project makes sense for him. “Pinecone Pete is Not Impressed” is a delightful grass-is-always-greener tale, and you can find it in hard and soft cover at Bull Moose stores and at bullmoose.com.

Singer-songwriter Chris Kemp White writes custom songs. He’ll send you a questionnaire to learn about the person for whom he’s writing the song, including their likes and dislikes, astrological sign, special qualities and characteristics, as well as a photograph. White also involves the gift-giver in the process to make sure the song is just right. The end result, for $200, is an acoustic song on CD with the printed lyrics mounted on frameable card stock. Head to chriskempwhite.com for more info.

Folk duo Emily and Jake have T-shirts, CDs, decals, magnets and enamel pins in their online store. They also have one other clever and unusual item that’s ideal for people who no longer have the means of playing a CD. The Emily and Jake USB cassette is a mini USB drive that contains their “St. Augustine” album, artwork, lyrics and a music video. Head to emilyandjakemusic.com/shop.

When Particles Collide is the rock duo of Sasha Alcott and Chris Viner. Their hometown is Bangor, but they spend most of the time on the road playing shows around the country and living out of their van. Their merch game is strong and includes T-shirts, lapel pins, the “Fade to Gold” album on limited edition, hand-screened vinyl, the “Ecotone” album on pink or blue vinyl and USB drives containing their entire catalog. Get it here: whenparticlescollide.com/merch.

Here’s a combo situation involving newlyweds (congrats!) Rob and Amanda Duquette. Singer-songwriter Rob, who records as Duquette, has just released a new album called “Stay With Me.” Find it along with his other releases at robduquette.com. At musicandmagic.org, you’ll find the couple’s children’s music. KindKids Music has songs that teach mindfulness to kids and grown-ups. They’re offering a holiday bundle that includes a Love is Contagious T-shirt, two CDs of family music, a sticker and toothbrushes. Fun! Also, Amanda Duquette, who records as Amanda Panda, has a coloring song book available that’s based on her song “I am Peaceful,” and it’s gorgeously illustrated by Michael Taylor.

Roots rock and Americana act Mallett Brothers Band has vinyl, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, patches, framed lyrics sheets, framed signed posters, cassettes, CDs, vinyl and beverage coozies at themallettbrothersband.bigcartel.com. Another idea: A pair of tickets to the Mallett Brothers holiday show at Port City Music Hall on Dec. 27 would look awfully swell in someone’s stocking. Swing by the Port City Music Hall box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays to purchase old-fashioned physical tickets (and also save on fees) or head to statetheatreportland.com.

Rock trio Seepeoples has CDs and vinyl at Bull Moose and at seepeoples.com. You can also pick up tickets to its Dec. 28 show happening at Sun Tiki Studios in Portland. The show is called Give Back Hope, and you’ll also hear sets from Sparksea, Viva, Angelikah Fahray, Fred Copeman and Van Dammesel. The show supports two regional charities: Hope Acts (immigrant support through housing, English classes and other resources in the Greater Portland area) and Dignity (working to address opiate epidemic in Maine). Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Kate Schrock is a piano-based singer songwriter who has released seven albums since the mid-’90s, all of them outstanding. Head to kateschrock.com/shop, and you’ll find all of them at half-price.

Dominic Lavoie is really into psychedelic rock and he recently made a short film called “Mariposa” that showcases it. The five-song soundtrack is available on limited edition 12-inch vinyl at Bull Moose stores and at bullmoose.com.

Singer-songwriter Jenny Van West has the albums “Something Real” and “Happiness to Burn” available at jennyvanwest.com/shop, where you’ll also find information about her personalized, songwriting-intensive session that includes an assessment of two songs, a one-hour Skype consultation to review the songs and delve into the art of songwriting, and detailed notes.

Indie rock trio We Demand Parachutes has plenty of shirts in stock along with a healthy stack of stickers. Scoop ’em up at wedemandparachutes.bandcamp.com/merch

Portland House of Music has gift cards, T-shirts and beverage coozies available on site, and a schedule frequently jam-packed with local acts. Spend $50 or more on a gift card and you automatically get a pair of coozies.

