A man died early Monday morning when fire swept through his motel room in Rockport.

The fire at Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1 was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday. A Camden-Rockport police officer was one of the first on scene and pulled a man from his second floor room, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Occupants of the other motel rooms were evacuated and no other injuries were reported.

The name, age and hometown of the man who died have not yet been released by police.

Four investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are attempting to determine the cause of the fire, McCausland said.

Firefighters from Rockport, Camden, Rockland, Hope, Lincolnville and Warren responded to the fire.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: