NEW YORK — Alex Tuch scored twice in the first four minutes and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 4-1 Monday night.

Reilly Smith and Max Pacioretty also scored to help Vegas get its first three-game winning streak of the season. Malcolm Subban stopped 29 shots as the Golden Knights improved to 5-2-1 after a season-high five-game skid (0-4-1).

Brendan Lemieux scored and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 28 saves for the Rangers, who were 4-0-1 in their previous five games.

The Rangers went 0 for 6 on the power play against a Vegas team that came in tied for fifth in penalty-killing.

New York picked up the pace in the second half of each of the first two periods and came out more aggressive to start the third. The Rangers outshot the Golden Knights 8-1 over the first 12 minutes and finished the period with a 11-4 advantage but couldn’t score.

SABRES 7, DEVILS 1: Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Buffalo used a five-goal first period to beat visiting New Jersey.

Eichel scored 2:46 into the game, and Conor Sheary scored twice during the first 20 minutes. Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also connected in the first, and Victor Olofsson and Henri Jokiharju scored in the second. Linus Ullmark made 44 saves for the Sabres.

Louis Domingue was pulled after allowing five goals on 15 shots. He was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 15 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, RED WINGS 1: Jordan Eberle scored two goals and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves as visiting New York extended Detroit’s losing streak to 10 games.

NOTES

BLACKHAWKS: Assistant coach Marc Crawford will be away from the team while it reviews his conduct with another organization.

The Blackhawks didn’t provide any details about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season.

CANADIENS GREAT Guy Lafleur had additional surgery just two months removed from quadruple bypass heart surgery in late September.

The team disclosed the Nov. 28 procedure at the request of Lafleur’s family and said it removed a lobe on one of his lungs, as well as lymph nodes. The statement said the operation was successful and Lafleur would return home in coming days to continue his recovery. The 68-year-old Lafleur had heart surgery Sept. 26.

PENGUINS: The Pittsburgh Penguins signed former New Jersey and Anaheim forward Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.

