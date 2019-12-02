Arrests

11/25 at 12:35 a.m. Katrina L. Wright, 35, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of driving to endanger, reckless conduct and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/25 at 12:56 a.m. John Grescoviak, 27, of Scarborough, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of operating while under the influence.

11/25 at 7:01 a.m. Stanley J. Holmes, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by officer Christopher Crout on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/25 at 2:27 p.m. Austin S. Brackett, 24, of Scarborough, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of illegal attachment of plates.

11/25 at 3:04 p.m. Gerald Roesner, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Oliver on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/25 at 5:43 p.m. Dustan Alexander, 19, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

11/25 at 10:57 p.m. Sharmayne Hattan, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant.

11/25 at 11:17 p.m. Timothy Phillips Stevens, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant.

11/26 at 8:07 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/26 at 10:13 a.m. Jason Todd Hill, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

11/26 at 1:31 p.m. Amy Cobb, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jesse Dana on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

11/26 at 1:59 p.m. Fredy Adonay Alfaro Portillo, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of operation without a license.

11/26 at 7:09 p.m. Jillian P. Vanderpot, 36, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

11/26 at 10:59 p.m. Timothy John McInnis, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/27 at 12:10 a.m. Cynthia Louise Cox, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/27 at 12:38 a.m. Russell R. Solak, 42, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Square by Officer Morgan Maclean on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

11/27 at 1:19 a.m. Jose Victor Gonzalez, 30, of North Anson, was arrested on Tukeys Bridge by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating without a license.

11/27 at 3:08 a.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of criminal trespass.

11/27 at 11:48 a.m. Brian Elliott, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

11/27 at 12:05 p.m. Joseph Alvarado, 26, of New York, New York, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant.

11/27 at 12:05 p.m. Jessica Prejs, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/27 at 6:30 p.m. Nector Amador Montes, 42, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of operating while under the influence.

11/27 at 9:42 p.m. Shad M. Gagnon, 38, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of criminal trespass.

11/27 at 10:55 p.m. Michael W. Bartlett, 60, of Calais, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of aggravated assault.

11/28 at 1:19 a.m. Ryan J. Waugh, 23, of Lyman, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Paul King on a charge of operating while under the influence.

11/28 at 3:40 a.m. Justin A. Hill, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Erik Richard on two counts of assault.

11/28 at 7:39 p.m. Jonathan D. Kenney, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Murray Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/28 at 9:01 p.m. Steven Konyaki, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/29 at 5 p.m. Keith Johns, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of assault.

11/29 at 6:20 p.m. Brenden Curry, 46, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on three outstanding warrants.

11/29 at 11:04 p.m. Jamie M. Veilleux, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/30 at 5:16 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/30 at 1:22 p.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of public drinking.

11/30 at 1:54 p.m. Thomas C. Coolbrith, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Norwood Street by Officer Joseph Bliss on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/30 at 6:22 p.m. Robert I. Simpson, 51, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Fritz on an outstanding warrant.

11/30 at 8:19 p.m. Erin Brady, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating while under the influence.

11/30 at 9:08 p.m. Alia A. Abdlrahman, 58, of South Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/1 at 8:52 p.m. Josue Martinez Sosa, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Park Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of aggravated assault.

12/1 at 6:28 p.m. Dustin Jones, 22, of Steep Falls, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on two counts of assault and one charge of violation of conditional release.

