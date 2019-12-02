The Portland Board of Public Education officially swore in a new board member and two re-elected board members Monday night.

In a ceremony at the City Council Chambers of City Hall, the board swore in newly elected District 3 board member Adam Burk as well as two re-elected board members: at large representatives Roberto Rodriguez and Anna Trevorrow.

Burk replaces District 3 board member Laurie Davis, who is stepping down after nine years on the board.

Also sworn in Monday night were five student representatives: Stephanie Brown of Portland High School; Fabio Caciel-Reyes of Casco Bay High School; Sahar Habibzai of Deering High School; Sam Parrot of the Portland Arts & Technology High School (PATHS); and Mangasa Magalie Yangala of Portland Adult Education.

Rodriguez, who has served as chair of the board since last December, was named to a second term as chair in a vote by the board Monday.

