Tyler Inman and Ryan Bisson are busy putting the finishing touches on their new brewery and pub, Trinken Brewing Co., at 144 State Road in West Bath. Opening this winter with kolsch-style brews (a brewing style which originated in Cologne, Germany), the beers will be pale in color with a crisp, clean finish. The home to Trinken Brewing is being completely re-furbished and will offer seating inside and out in season. Food trucks? Yes – in the summer. More to come about this new venture in the next few weeks.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Dec. 6, 7, 8

Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections “Build Your Own Chocolate Cozy Cottage”, $27 plus tax; payment is required with reservation. Call 865-4071 to reserve and check times, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport.

Dec. 6

Christmas on Maine in Brunswick, 5:30-8 p.m., free. Enjoy hot cocoa, a make-your-own s’mores bar and holiday cookies as you stroll along Maine St and enjoy kids’ activities.

Dec. 7

“Mixers & Merriment at the Museum: A Spirited Celebration of Maine Craft Cocktails,” 7-9 p.m., Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 443-1316, tickets start at $20/person + ticket fee at Eventbrite.com. Ticket includes sample cocktails, mocktails, and tapas from Stone Cove Catering.

Dec. 7 and 8

Pleasant Street Trio of Holiday Fairs – Unitarian Universalist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Lunch of homemade soups and breads.

St. John’s Catholic School (part of the Pleasant Street Trio), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 43 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Crafts and bake sale.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (part of the Pleasant Street Trio), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 27 Pleasant St. Brunswick. Lunch of homemade soups and breads.

Jan. 9

Italian Wine Dinner at Dockside Grill, 6 p.m., $65/person, plus tax and tip. Wines from Winebow Imports. 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, 747-5274, reservations required.

Special Notes

Bessie’s Farm Goods offers seasonal baked goods for holiday guests and gifts such as molasses cookies, monkey bars and others, 865-9840, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport.

Live Well Farm in Harpswell is offering Fireside Dinners in the Farmhouse during winter 2020.

“Put together 12 -14 of your closest friends, decide on a date, think of where you’d like to go in terms of a menu, and then give us a call or send an email to [email protected] so we can begin to work out the details. Because of our ongoing off-season work at LWF we’re only able to schedule a limited number of these private dinners from January through April. First come, first serve.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: