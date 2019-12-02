PORTLAND — Santa will visit the Portland Fire Museum at 157 Spring St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, to hear children’s 2019 Christmas wishes.

Christmas village scenes have been built inside two of the museum’s horse stalls displaying more than 20 ceramic firehouses with apparatus, figures, snow and ice ponds. Christmas music and animated seasonal figures that sing and dance are also part of the village scenes.

Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. There will be no regular museum tours held on these two days.

This event is sponsored by the Portland Veteran Firemen’s Association and the Portland Fire Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: