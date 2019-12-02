FALMOUTH — Falmouth police are working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in the search for 37-year-old Anneliese Heinig of Richmond, who was last seen in Falmouth Tuesday and reported missing on Thanksgiving.

The Maine State Police, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, and police departments from Richmond and Portland, along with the Falmouth Fire Department, are searching Interstate 295, Middle Road, and the Presumpscot River.

Authorities are acting on recent information, according to a press release from Falmouth Police on Monday, and residents should expect to see increased law enforcement that includes Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and water patrols.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Heinig’s car was recovered after it was towed Tuesday from the interstate in Falmouth, according to Richmond police Sgt. James Donnell, the investigating officer. She was last seen walking away from her car.

Heinig is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has a slender build, and she was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket, hat and shoes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 781-2300.

