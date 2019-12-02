Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Or not, if that’s not your thing. Mother nature has other plans.

Snow has begun through southwestern Maine. York and Cumberland counties will be the first to see snow stick. Since it mostly falls overnight Sunday into Monday, it will cause for slippery conditions Monday morning.

Snow builds gradually north and east through the day on Monday, though it’s mostly isolated to scattered snow showers instead of steady snow.

As the snow moves north, parts of central Maine start to see some minor issues pop up related to the falling snow. The impact will still generally be low since it will just be getting started up.

This is just round one of our long duration system, though. Snow showers pick up in intensity overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday is the day all of Maine feels the impact. The wind will pick up as well, bringing another factor to an already complicated forecast.

With snow sticking immediately, the Tuesday morning commute looks pretty bad. It will likely be slick and snow covered just about everywhere. High impacts are likely.

Blowing snow is also a concern, since winds will pick up by Tuesday morning. The threats are going to be reduced visibility, slick conditions and rapidly changing conditions.

By the time all is said and done, the snow totals aren’t overly impressive. The difference with this is the timing since it will affect an already busy travel week. Stay safe out there!

Forecast snow totals from Sunday through Tuesday. NEWS CENTER Maine

