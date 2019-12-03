Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 19-24.

Summonses

11/20 at 8:20 p.m. Paulo Lama, 52, of Montgomery Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/19 at 8:58 a.m. Service call on Blanchard Road.

11/19 at 11:37 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activated due to malfunction on Foreside Road.

11/21 at 1 a.m. Fire call on Country Lane in North Yarmouth.

11/22 at 6:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cross Road.

11/25 at 5:42 p.m. Hazardous condition on Orchard Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Nov. 20-25.

