A former Portland resident with less than two months left on his sentence for unlawful sexual contact died Tuesday morning at the Maine State Prison in Warren.
The inmate was identified as 65-year-old Stephen Burton, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ TV) said, citing the Maine Department of Corrections.
Burton had been serving a sentence of more than seven years for unlawful sexual contact, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.
Burton died around 6:30 a.m. He was scheduled to be released on Jan 27.
The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the Maine State Medical Examiner’s Office were notified.
