I was just thinking, while watching the Nov. 19 football game between the Chargers and the Chiefs from Mexico City:
Doesn’t playing this game in a country that is controlled by drug cartels and where nine American women and children recently were murdered by these cartels give the NFL pause about playing in this country, or does money outweigh everything?
Ed Reagan
Portland
