CLEBURNE, Texas – Betty Mae Cummings Davis passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Cleburne. She was born Jan. 3, 1931 in Antioch, Texas to Henry Edward and Ora Mae (Glover) Cummings.

Betty married Ruel Davis on June 10, 1950 in Borger, Texas. She was a homemaker.

Betty is survived by her daughter Lillian Kaye Collier and husband Lonnie; son, Doug Davis; grandchildren, Crystal Brown and husband Ashley, Myra Darter and husband Matt, Ashley Gordon and husband Alan, Ryan Davis; great-grandchildren, Tyson Brown and wife Kristen, Kennedy Brown, Tristan Brown, Gracie Darter, Zade Darter, River Gordon, Jhett Gordon, Cade Gordon; and sister, Patsy Wimberly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers.

Service for Betty Mae Cummings Davis, 88, of Cleburne, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Burial will follow in Godley Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous