FREEPORT – Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Purington, 73, of Freeport, died from complications of cancer treatment on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 with her loving friends and family by her side. She was born on Oct. 11, 1946 in Brunswick to Eugene F. and Velda Mae (Trafton) Purington. She attended Brunswick and Portland schools.Betty spent her life working in the shoe industry and has worked for the past 40 years for Eastland Shoe in Freeport.Betty gave unconditional love to anyone (and any animal) with whom she connected. She was known to so many simply as “Aunt Betty” and she was deeply loved in return.She is predeceased by her parents and a brother Franklin Purington.Surviving her are her eldest brother and sister-in- law Richard (Deanna) Purington of Harpswell, her youngest brother John Purington from Alaska, her closest and dearest friend Jennie Merrill and her family from Freeport; as well as many many nieces, nephews and friends.Aunt Betty was the life of the party. Whenever she was present there was guaranteed to be a lot of laughter. She was the go to during power outages at Eastland shoe, the entire staff congregating in the office area to listen to one of her seemingly infinite yet hilarious stories. She was known as “trouble” and loved being mischievous. You could often hear her singing or laughing at something she found amusing. The family would like to thank and commend all of the Health Care Professionals in the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick who worked tirelessly to provide Aunt Betty with exceptional care. Our most heartfelt gratitude go out especially to Dr. Brady Mullin and Dr. Vu U. Ho for their understanding and compassion during this extremely difficult time.Visting hours will be on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home on 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Services will be held at the funeral home, 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2019. A gathering will follow at the Brunswick Elks Lodge on 179 Park Row in Brunswick. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Aunt Betty’s memory to the:American Cancer SocietyOne Bowdoin Mill IslandTopsham, ME 04086 or:Mid Coast Humane Society30 Range Rd.Brunswick, ME 04011

