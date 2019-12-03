NEW HIRES

Elizabeth Barron joined The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers as director of development.

Barron brings more than 30 years of experience working with nonprofits in leadership roles. She previously served as president and chief executive officer of United Way of Mid-Maine; and director of development and communications at the Children’s Center.

PROMOTIONS

Jon Sirois was promoted to vice president of Maine operations at Jewett Construction.

Sirois joined the firm in 2018 and previously served as general manager of operations.

Scott Simons Architects announced two promotions.

Julia Tate, a project manager at the firm, was named an associate.

Tate, of Portland, joined the firm in 2015. Since then, she has worked on various educational and institutional projects with experience in sustainability and historic preservation.

Kayla Caron, a project manager, was named a senior associate.

Caron, of Scarborough, joined the firm in 2013. Her project focus is in master planning, educational, and community-based projects.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The City of South Portland’s Economic Development Committee recognized six local businesses for their contributions to the community.

The awards and this year’s winners are as follows:

Organic Roots was recognized with the Small Business of the Year Award.

Knitting Nook was recognized with the New Business of the Year Award.

The Santo “Sam” DiPietro Community Impact Award was presented to Elizabeth Darling, of Maine Roofing, Inc.

Fred Pape III, of Pape Chevrolet, was recognized with the Business Leader of the Year Award.

Saunders Electronics was recognized with the Business of the Year Award for greater than 25 employees.

The Economic Development of the Year Award was presented to New Gen Hospitality, LLC.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced the following new officers to their board of directors.

Julie Ray, of Perkins Thompson, was named president of the board.

Lex Meagher, of Kennebunk Savings Bank, was named vice president.

Jeremy Handlon, of Marcum LLP, continues as treasurer.

Christine Hume, of Kennebunk Savings Bank, is the new secretary.

Machias Savings Bank announce that strategic advisor Oliver Smith has joined its board of directors.

Smith has had engagements with more than 100 companies in greater New England, and serves as a trusted advisor in the areas of operations, finance, legal, turnarounds, exits and strategic acquisitions.

He is also active with several non-profits in the Portland community.

