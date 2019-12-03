The map below illustrates reported snowfall accumulations from National Weather Service observers as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Lingering snowstorm wreaks havoc on Boston commute
-
Local & State
Snowtrac: Snow totals for Dec. 3, 2019
-
Nation & World
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment
-
Nation & World
Sen. Kamala Harris ends her Democratic presidential bid
-
Arts & Entertainment
More than 50 years later, Dolly Parton is still pulling fans’ heartstrings