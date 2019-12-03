Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26 percent shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in its first game since returning to No. 1.

The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37 percent but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years.

The Cardinals also kept the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard from adding another top-10 upset to the ones that helped them enter the Top 25 and match Kansas (1989) for the biggest jump from being unranked in the 70-year history of the poll.

• Colby opened the second half with a 15-7 run and rolled to an 87-69 men’s basketball win over Thomas on Tuesday.

Sam Jefferson sparked the run with a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for Colby (8-0), while Matt Hanna and Wallace Tucker had 15 points apiece. Noah Tyson and Alex Dorion each added 12 points.

Demertris Webster led Thomas (4-2) with 15 points, Jordan Goodson added 14 points and Zach Mackinnon 12.

OLYMPICS

SKIING:U.S. Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy has changed countries and will ski for Britain if he qualifies for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Kenworthy was part of a U.S. medals sweep in slopestyle at freestyle skiing’s debut at the 2014 Olympics. He finished last in the finals last year in South Korea. Kenworthy was born in England but his family moved to Telluride, Colorado, when he was 2. GB Snowsport said it approved Kenworthy’s request to change countries Tuesday and that the 28-year old can begin skiing for Britain immediately.

TENNIS

FEDERER COIN: A commemorative silver coin depicting tennis champion Roger Federer is proving so popular that it’s crippling the website of Switzerland’s mint. The coin, with a face value of 20 francs ($20), is the first by the federal mint with a living person on it. Featuring the 38-year-old Swiss Grand Slam-winner holding a tennis racket, it was offered for sale on Monday.

Demand has exceeded expectations, with Swissmint’s retail website buckling just hours after the start of the offering, its Chief Executive Officer Marius Haldimann said.

“As well as being probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland,” the mint said.

The mint, which is selling the coins for $30 each, is making $60,000 but could raise that to $100,000 if necessary.

GOLF

SAUDI INTERNATIONAL: Tiger Woods is defending Phil Mickelson and other top players who have signed up for the second edition of the Saudi International. The European Tour, and the players who took part, came under scrutiny last year for staging an event in Saudi Arabia because of its human rights record, especially with the tournament taking place three months after the killing of journalist Jamal Kashoggi.

Dustin Johnson won the inaugural event and returns this year along with Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, and European stars Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia. Woods and Rory McIlroy are among those not playing.

“I understand the politics behind it,” Woods said Tuesday. “But the game of golf can actually help heal all that, too. It can help grow that. There are also a lot of other top players that are going to be playing that particular week. It’s traditionally not a golf hotbed in the Middle East, but it has grown quite a bit.”

Mickelson said in a statement released by tournament organizers that he watched Johnson win last year and thought the course looked like an interesting challenge, along with mentioning how it could help grow golf in the region. All the top players are paid hefty appearance fees, which is allowed on the European Tour.

SOCCER

MLS: Toronto forward Jozy Altidore has been fined for criticizing match officials following his team’s loss to Seattle in the MLS final on Nov. 10.

Altidore was quoted as saying: “We know the standard of MLS refereeing is next to horrible. So you can’t count on them bailing you out on anything.”

MLS Players Association head Bob Foose did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In addition, MLS said Tuesday it had fined Vancouver Coach Marc Dos Santos for criticizing the league during an interview published Nov. 4 and San Jose Coach Matias Almeyda for postgame comments about match officials following a Sept. 21 loss to Atlanta.

• Former New England forward Juan Agudelo was selected by Toronto on Tuesday in the second stage of MLS’s re-entry draft.

The 27-year-old’s option had been declined by New England, which paid him $605,000 this year.

Agudelo has made 28 appearances for the U.S. national team. He has 46 goals and 22 assists in 215 regular-season MLS appearances, including three goals in 28 games last season.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Three leaders of the extreme-right Forza Nuova political party were stopped by police Tuesday for putting up a racist banner aimed at Brescia striker Mario Balotelli.

The banner, which read “Mario you’re right, you’re an African,” was posted on a fence outside Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin last month. The words “Mario” and “African” were written in red, with the other words in black. The banner also featured a logo for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party. The three Forza Nuova members face accusations of spreading racial hatred and were banned from Italy’s sports stadiums.

The banner was put up in the aftermath of a national debate over racism after Balotelli angrily kicked a ball into the stands out of frustration because of discriminatory chants during a game at Hellas Verona.

Balotelli, who is black, was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants and has represented the Italian national soccer team. He was also the subject of a racist remark by the Brescia club president recently.

“I am not saying that I am different from the other players who receive the same abuse, the same monkey noises, but the problem is that I am Italian,” Balotelli said after the Verona incident.

