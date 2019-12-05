I am disappointed in the Board of Trustees’ decision to change the name of The University of Southern Maine. Over the course of 40 years, the population of my fellow USM alumni/ae has swelled to the point where the name – The University of Southern Maine – draws considerable recognition and familiarity.

This issue now goes to the Legislature, and it is my hope that it is defeated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tobey Farrington of Scarborough is a 2003 graduate of the University of Southern Maine.

My primary concern is the Board of Trustees’ apparent contempt for the impact such a name change would pose for the 40 years’ worth of alumni/ae. By washing away the value of the University of Southern Maine brand, they have effectively stamped an asterisk onto the diplomas earned by USM’s alumni.

There is also a whole line of argument about the flawed thinking behind spending $1.2 million (at last count) on a cosmetic name change. Meanwhile, the Gorham campus remains sullied with two huge white elephant buildings (Dickey and Wood Halls), the removal of which the state declines to adequately fund. I will simply note my agreement about the poor priority selection it represents.

The entire Southern Maine community deserves a reinvestment in the quality of the institution and a re-dedication to the worth of popular name recognition that has been built. This will attract students more than a superficial name change. Please respect the legacy of the school and keep University of Southern Maine’s identity intact.

