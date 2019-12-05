CAPE ELIZABETH — Thomas Memorial Library has partnered with the Book Fairy Pantry Project to distribute new or gently used books to families who visit Judy’s Food Pantry. Those who wish to contribute can drop off books in the children’s area of the library.
The Book Fairy Pantry Project is a volunteer-based family literacy movement. According to the project’s website, one in four children in the U.S. does not learn to read and two-thirds of children living in poverty do not have books in their home. The project puts books in the hands of children through donation boxes and book drives to benefit food pantries and WIC offices.
