New police officers serving in Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach and Saco are among the 62 newest graduates of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The officers graduated on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after 18 weeks of training, in ceremonies at MCJA in Vassalboro.
Among the topics studied were crime scene processing, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault.
Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, who is President of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association, told the new officers to “stay humble, polite and professional. Have compassion, and always be fair.”
Graduating were Deric A. Maddaleni, Biddeford Police; Angelo R. Sellitto, Old Orchard Beach Police; and Kyle T. Sheahan and Timothy M. Wright of Saco Police.
