BIDDEFORD — Bishop Robert P. Deeley will visit with Students staff and faculty at St. James School in Biddeford on Friday, Jan. 10. Bishop Deeley enjoys spending time at all of Maine’s Catholic schools around the state. Recently, he celebrated Grandparents’ Day Mass at Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus on Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. The Mass, which has drawn over 1,000 participants in years past, is one of many visits scheduled for the bishop at Maine Catholic schools in the months ahead.

His visit to St. James School, located at 25 Graham St., Biddeford, will start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.

In the coming months, Bishop Deeley will also visit: Mount Merici Academy, Waterville; St. Michael School, Augusta; St. Thomas School, Sanford; Cheverus High School, Portland; Saint Dominic Academy, Lewiston; St. Brigid School, Portland; and St. John’s Catholic School, Brunswick.

In addition, Bishop Deeley will celebrate Mass for the students, staff, faculty, and parishioners at the University of Maine in Orono on Sunday, March 29, at the Newman Center, located on 83 College Ave., at 6:15 p.m. The bishop also celebrated a Mass at the center on Nov. 17. In the spring, the bishop will celebrate the Baccalaureate Mass on May 8 at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish and participate in commencement exercises on May 9 at the school. He will also participate in the graduation ceremonies of Saint Dominic Academy on May 29 and Cheverus High School on June 1.

“Catholic education forms our young students as people of spirit and mind, of faith and knowledge,” said Bishop Deeley. “It gives them an intellectual preparation for life, and a spiritual grounding for dealing with life. It also gives them a moral compass by which to guide their lives. These are beautiful places, moving our students ahead to live full lives in our world.”

If you would like to learn about the many ways Catholic schools are making a difference and bearing witness to the love of Christ, visit www.mainecatholicschools.com. For more information about the school visits, contact Dave Guthro, Communications Director for the Diocese of Portland, at 207-321-7810 or [email protected]

