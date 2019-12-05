SACO — In an effort to be mindful of those who go without, Good Shepherd Parish will assist the Northern York County Toys for Tots Campaign during December.

Through Sunday, Dec. 15, large toy collection boxes can be found in all of the parish’s churches (Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco; St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach; St. Philip Church, and 404 Goodwins Mills Road, Lyman). Parishioners and community members are encouraged to place new, unwrapped toys in the boxes to help children in need.

The campaign will provide toys to children in Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Lyman, Arundel, Dayton, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Limington, Buxton, and Hollis. If you or someone you know would benefit from receiving toys from this program, visit https://saco-me.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx. In 2018, the Northern York County Toys for Tots Campaign distributed nearly 10,000 toys to over 1,200 children.

The most needed toys this year are for teens (sporting goods, makeup, jewelry, watches, crafts, educational games, cameras, LEGO sets, video gaming systems, headphones, hair accessories, movies, and board games) and newborn to two-year-old children (crib mobiles, walkers, jump ups, educational toys).

In addition, the parish has organized a Toys for Tots bean supper on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Most Holy Trinity Church hall, also located on 271 Main St. in Saco. All proceeds from the supper, which will run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will benefit the Northern York County Toys for Tots Campaign. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children. The menu will include baked beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, bread, dessert, a variety of beverages, and much more.

A special Advent section has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website and will be updated throughout December. The section includes many useful features and resources including additional giving opportunities at parishes and event listings for the diocese. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.

