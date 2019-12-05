SACO — Those who may be alone on Christmas Day are invited to the 21st Annual Saco/Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach Free Christmas Dinner. Free dinners will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, 162 Main St., Saco, on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Dinners can also be delivered to those who live in Saco, Biddeford or Old Orchard Beach and are unable to leave their home.

No one should be alone or hungry on Christmas. Anyone who needs a meal or just wants some company on Christmas Day, is welcome to join the Hadiaris family and friends at Traditions Restaurant in Saco for a free, family-style Christmas dinner. Meal choices include a roast chicken or a baked ham dinner, both home-cooked with the fixings and served restaurant-style. A wide array of desserts are provided by the employees of Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution.

For people who will need a meal on Christmas Day but are homebound or do not have transportation, meals can be delivered within Saco, Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach.

Call 282-9373 before 6 p.m. to reserve the delivery of a dinner or reserve a time for you and family or friends to come to the restaurant. Reservations will be accepted until Dec. 23.

If an answering machine picks up, leave a name, the number of people who will be coming with you, and a phone number where you can be reached. We will return your call and confirm your reservation time or delivery information.

Walk-ins will be served if space allows after those with reservations are seated.

