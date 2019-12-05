Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued for the period from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2
Fire calls
11/25 at 10:22 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/26 at 4:55 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
11/26 at 11:08 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
11/26 at 11:31 a.m. Accident on Middle Street.
11/26 at 11:47 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
11/26 at 11:48 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295
11/26 at 12:15 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295
11/26 at 2:09 p.m. Accident on Pownal Road.
11/27 at 8:06 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
11/27 at 5:05 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
11/27 at 5:41 p.m. Vandalism on Baker Road.
11/28 at 5:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
11/29 at 1:53 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
11/29 at 6:57 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.
11/29 at 2:21 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
11/30 at 1:50 p.m. Vandalism on Lower Main Street.
11/30 at 3:19 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
12/1 at 6:16 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.
