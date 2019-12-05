Emily Archibald, Kennebunk junior guard/forward/center: Anywhere you put the 6-foot-1 Archibald on the court, she’s going to dominate. A Varsity Maine All-State selection last year, she averaged 16.7 points, 16.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocked shots, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals.

Glory Blethen, Boothbay Region junior forward: The 6-foot Blethen has a special skill set, allowing her to play a variety of positions. In helping the Seahawks win the Class C state title last year, she averaged 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists.

Camille Clement, Greely junior guard: An All-State selection last year, Clement is one of the most dangerous scorers in Class A. She is a dead-eye 3-point shooter who is also dangerous going to the basket. Last year, she averaged 16.7 points and 5.9 rebounds and hit 50 3-pointers.

Paige Cote, Sanford senior center: The 6-foot-2 Cote could be the best inside player in the SMAA. She was a first-team selection last year, averaging 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds, while hitting 76 percent of her foul shots. She runs the floor well and likes to play a physical style. She’s heading to the University of New Hampshire.

Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester senior forward: An imposing inside presence, Grant averaged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds as the Patriots won the Class B state title. She is closing in on 1,000 career points.

Gemima Motema, Portland junior guard: An All-State selection two years ago, she missed most of last year because of an Achilles injury. Now she’s healthy and ready to help the Bulldogs make a long playoff run. A dynamic offensive player, she has a devastating first step to the basket.

Brooke Obar, Greely senior guard: Injuries hindered her last year, but the Bentley University-bound Obar is one of the state’s best all-around players. She is an inside-outside threat and a tenacious on-the-ball defender. She averaged 12.4 points last season.

Franny Ramsdell, Wells senior guard: A dangerous scorer, Ramsdell led Wells with 14.2 points a game last season and was a first-team Western Maine Conference all-star. She’s more than a scorer, often finding open teammates inside for easy baskets.

Caroline Smith, Freeport senior guard: An all-Western Maine Conference selection last year, Smith averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals. She also comes through in the clutch, as evidenced by her selection as the outstanding player in the Class B South tournament.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland senior guard/forward: A two-time All-State selection, Whitmore is one of the most versatile players around, capable of playing the point as well as inside. The 5-foot-11 Whitmore, bound for Bentley University, averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals last year.

